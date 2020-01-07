India cruised to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, on Tuesday. The win has ensured that India can't lose the series as they have taken an insurmountable 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with only one game left to play. Delighted with India's clinical performance, Virat Kohli praised both the bowlers and the batsmen for putting up an impressive show and contributing to the victory. Virat Kohli also said that the win was a positive sign for the team as it came without one of their mainstays Rohit Sharma , who has been given a break for the three-match series.

"Very happy. It was a clinical performance, something we wanted to do as a team. We have gone from strength to strength from the last series. Even though we didn't have Rohit, we had a convincing win, which is a very good sign for the team," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Fast bowler Navdeep Saini impressed one and all with his pace and accuracy as he picked up 2/18 in his four overs, for which he was even adjudged the player of the match.

Heaping praise on the 27-year-old fast bowler, Kohli said, "Navdeep has come into the ODI circuit as well, he is gaining more confidence in T20 cricket. You can really see him letting himself go. When he does that, he can clock those speeds which he did. It's great to see him getting people out with yorkers and bouncers and with pace. It's a really good sign for the team".

The Indian skipper also revealed that they will have a "surprise package" in their T20 World Cup squad, which is scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.

Without revealing who that bowler will be, he mentioned Prasidh Krishna who has bowled well in the domestic circuit. He added that they have enough bowling options going into the T20 World Cup and they will look to pick the senior players with different skill-sets.

"I think one guy will be surprise package going to Australia. Someone who can bowl with pace and has bounce. Prasidh Krishna has done well in the domestic arena as well. This group of bowlers, it a great luxury to have in all formats. Looking at the WC, we have enough options," Kohli said.

India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah played his first international game since recovering from an injury and seeing him back in the side "really pleased" the skipper.

"Really pleased to have Jasprit back in the side. He's bowling with pace again. You'll have to figure out who are the people that are very similar in their bowling skills, and you pick the senior one," Kohli said about Bumrah, who was returning after a gap of four months.

The third and the final match of the series will be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Pune on January 10.