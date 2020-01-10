Follow the India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.5 overs, Sri Lanka, chasing a target of 202, are 123. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 today match between India and Sri Lanka. Everything related to India and Sri Lanka match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Sri Lanka live score. Do check for India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
One of the stars with the bat for India tonight, Manish Pandey, is caught down for a quick chat with Sanjay Manjerekar. Manish Pandey says a comeback was always on the back of his head, he got a chance today and he is happy he could forge a good stand with Shardul and he would continue to push hard and put in efforts. States that he has been batting well in the domestic circuit and that is what was in the back of his head and he had to deliver today and he did so. Ends by saying he keeps working on his skills and on different shots and such situations does arrive where you will need to execute those skills.
Earlier in the evening, after being put into bat, India posted a huge total of 201 which was too hot to handle for the tourists. Fifties from Dhawan and Rahul along with cameos from Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur saw the hosts reach this giant total. Only Lakshan Sandakan had something to smile about as he picked up 3/35 from his 4.
India were commendable with the ball. They repeated their super showing with the bat with the ball as well. The pace trio of Navdeep, Shardul and Bumrah was too hot to handle for the tourists. The trio picked up 3,2 and 1 wicket respectively. Sundar and Chahal had a tough day but the former did manage to get two wickets and must see this as a one-off. All-in-all it was a very good effort from the bowlers.
If the match in Indore was one-sided then we don't know what to call this one. It has been a no-show from Sri Lanka. They have had a torrid time in India and they would look to forget this tour and game as quickly as possible. Chasing a huge target of 202, one needs contribution from majority of the batters but only two players got into double figures and that says enough about the chase. Nothing much to talk about, the only positive for the Lankan Lions was Angelo Mathews' solid batting on his comeback and a fifty from Dhananjaya de Silva. No other batter managed to even score 10 runs.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Saini picks the last wicket! INDIA WIN THE GAME AND THE SERIES! A short one and on middle, Malinga looks to flat-bat it over mid off but fails to get any timing on it. It lobs towards mid off where Kohli takes it. THE HOSTS WIN BY 78 RUNS!
15.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss around off, Kumara opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
The last man in is Lahiru Kumara!
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Saini gets another and the last recognized batter is out of here. Shorter and outside off, Dhananjaya looks to cut but ends up hitting it uppishly towards third man where Bumrah takes a simple catch.
15.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Dhananjaya de Silva shuffles right across and Saini bowls it full. He flicks it through square leg and bags a boundary.
15.1 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and around off, Dhananjaya pulls but to the fielder at mid-wicket.