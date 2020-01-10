A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Sri Lanka, chasing a target of 202, are 118/8. The live updates of India vs Sri Lanka scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka live score, India vs Sri Lanka scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Sri Lanka, 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Number 8 down. Sandakan comes down the track and Sundar spots that. He fires it outside off. Sandakan swings blindly but misses and Samson does the rest. Sundar ends his spell with a wicket. His figures 4-0-37-2.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and outside off, DdS lofts it over cover and takes one.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Another short ball which is pulled through square leg for two.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) Well fielded! Once again it is Chahal! Shorter and on middle, Sandakan pulls it through square leg. Chahal in the deep runs to his right, slides and keeps it to two. Fifty for Dhananjaya, a very good innings from him. He fought a lone battle here.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball outside off, Sandakan keeps it out towards cover for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On off, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Washington Sundar to bowl out.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, this is jammed out towards third man for one.
Lakshan Sandakan walks out to bat now.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A direct hit and Hasaranga is nowhere in the frame! Chahal has a big smile on his face and rightly so, he's done really well here. A full toss on middle, it is hit towards mid off. The batters take off. Chahal picks the ball up and scores a direct hit at the non-striker's end. Number 7 down.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, kept out.
Wanindu Hasaranga is the new man in.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Thakur with another wicket. He has been brilliant with both bat and ball in this series. This is slightly short and on middle, it skids through. Shanaka looks to heave but the ball arrives a lot sooner than he expected. It hits the splice and lobs back to the bowler who accepts a dolly.
13.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Very wide outside off, Shanaka does go after it but misses.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A sharp bumper, Shanaka is taken by surprise, he is way too late in the pull.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, kept out.
Shardul Thakur comes back into the attack!
12.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Shanaka works it through mid-wicket for one.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powered! Slightly shorter and on middle, Shanaka rocks back and hammers it over the long on fence.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Very full and on middle, this is hit back to the bowler.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is pushed through covers for one.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A good effort though by Pandey. This is floated up on middle, it is lofted over the bowler's head. Pandey runs to his left and then tries to push it back in. He seems to have done so but hurts his hand in the process. The umpire takes it upstairs to check and replays show that the feet is touching the ropes when he tries to push the ball back.
12.1 overs (1 Run) The googly, it is worked around the corner for one.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back on.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shanaka glances it to the leg side and keeps the strike.
11.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Dhananjaya milks it to long on for one.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter around off, Dhananjaya plays it to point.
Dasun Shanaka walks out to bat.
11.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Angelo holes out! Sundar shows smartness and courage. He tosses this up well outside off, Mathews looks to go for a big one. He gets down on one knee and looks to drag his sweep from there. He ends up hitting it off the toe end of the bat. It lobs towards long off. Manish Pandey charges in from long off and takes a good catch tumbling. A good stand, not in the context of the game but in general has been broken.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has been deposited into the stands. Floated on off, Angelo gets down on one knee and slogs it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
Washington Sundar comes from the other end now.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A yorker on middle, it is jammed out.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Played nice and fine! Deft. Shorter and outside off, de Silva just opens the face of the bat and guides it nice and fine on the off side for a boundary.
10.4 overs (1 Run) One more short ball and on middle, Mathews pulls it towards deep backward square leg for one.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Very full and on middle, this is whipped through wide long on for one.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and it is guided through point for one.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It is raining boundaries here now! Saini serves a full toss, a gift. Dhananjaya lofts it over mid off and bags a boundary.