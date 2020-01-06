With the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati abandoned due to a damp pitch, the two teams will travel to Indore for the second match of the series on Tuesday. The match now takes on more importance, as a win for either team will ensure that they won't lose the series. Jasprit Bumrah , who is back in the Indian squad after a four-month absence due to a stress fracture, had to wait to make his return to the field after the match at the Barsapara Stadium was called off, and will be raring to go at the Holkar Stadium. The focus also remains on Shikhar Dhawan , who is also returning from injury.

When is the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be played on January 7, Tuesday.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

What time does the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match begin?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

