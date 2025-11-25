Former India cricketer and head coach Anil Kumble questioned the shot selection of India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal on Day 4 of the ongoing India vs South Africa Test in Guwahati. Chasing a massive target of 549 runs, Team India lost two wickets before Stumps on Day 2 as both openers, KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal, were dismissed, with India reeling at 27-2. Jaiswal was dismissed by the South African all-rounder Marco Jansen for 13 runs. Jansen bowled a short delivery outside off-stump, which the left-handed opener attempted to hit with full power. However, he misjudged it and edged the ball straight to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne, who took a straightforward catch behind the stumps.

Notably, the Indian opener has now been dismissed by Jansen three times in Test cricket, scoring just 42 runs off 73 balls at an average of 14 and a strike rate of 57.53 against the South African left-arm pacer.

Speaking on the JioStar show 'Cricket Live', Anil Kumble praised South Africa's bowling, noting they tested India's openers, especially Jaiswal, who was dismissed playing a risky cut shot off Jansen despite having scored many runs with it before.

"Great bowling performance by South Africa. I thought they bowled exceptionally well. Maybe if South Africa had declared earlier, India would have been in even deeper trouble. But having said that, it was a poor shot from Yashasvi Jaiswal. They certainly tested both the openers, and Jaiswal in particular got a lot of short-pitched deliveries from Marco Jansen. Eventually, he fell playing his favourite cut shot -- a shot he has scored many runs from, but also gets out to," said Anil Kumble.

"Naturally he thought, 'If it's short and there's any width, I'll go for it.' But if you look at his footwork, he tends to fall back, which makes him believe there is room when there really isn't. That's probably why he went after the ball without control. The transfer of weight has to happen when you play the cut shot. Unfortunately for Jaiswal, the ball took the outside edge and went straight to the wicketkeeper," Kumble added.

