Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been in great form in India's recent ODIs. However, the influence of the two stalwarts hasn't just been visible with the bat, but also in their guidance of India's young fast bowlers during games. Despite KL Rahul being the stand-in skipper during India's first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi on Sunday, Rohit and Virat could often be seen giving their advice to the bowlers and setting the field. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif observed and applauded this aspect of the veteran duo.

Kaif suggested that Rohit and Kohli's advice was invaluable to the Indian pace attack, in particular Harshit Rana, who took two wickets in one over at the start, and the crucial one of Dewald Brevis in the middle overs.

"Harshit Rana bowled on good lengths. He made solid use of the new ball. Rohit and Virat were also giving him advice on the field. This is what I am saying, youngsters will do well under seniors, and this has always been the case with Indian cricket," Kaif said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

Kaif hailed Rohit and Kohli for not caring about getting credit, stating that the only motive for the duo was to help India win the match.

"How many times did we see Virat going and talking to Arshdeep and Prasidh? Rohit was giving inputs too. They want India to win even if they are not leading. They don't care about credit. They spoke a lot to the bowlers, and the results were evident," Kaif added.

While Harshit Rana took three wickets, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna impressed with their death bowling. Arshdeep took a wicket in the opening phase, and also one at the death, while Prasidh helped control the flow of runs at the end and also took the wicket of Corbin Bosch.