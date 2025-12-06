Whenever Virat Kohli is on the field, he is the most proactive player out there. The same was evident during the India vs South Africa ODI series. The former India captain has been taking initiative in the field with his fielding as well as his suggestions to the captain. During the third ODI on Saturday, Kohli could be seen telling Rahul about having two slips. Rahul listened patiently and then appeared to be instructing Kohli to take his position on the field. He then asked Rohit to come forward. Several social media handles claimed Rahul ignored Kohli's suggestion, but there is no concrete proof to verify that statement.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock slammed his seventh ODI century, ensuring South Africa reached a fighting total after Team India bowlers exhibited disciplined bowling in the third and final ODI at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The Proteas scored 270 runs in 47.5 overs, with Quinton playing a fantastic knock of 106 runs off 89 balls, which included eight fours and six maximums. For India, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna picked four wickets each.

After being asked to bat first, South Africa started their innings on a poor note. The visitors lost opener Ryan Rickelton for a four-ball duck in the very first over. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh removed Rickelton with KL Rahul taking an easy catch behind the stumps.

After Rickelton's departure, de Kock and captain Temba Bavuma played attacking cricket, easing the pressure on South Africa. De Kock scored two consecutive boundaries against speedster Harshit Rana during the fourth over.

Captain Bavuma completed 2,000 runs in ODI cricket during the 10th over. Bavuma, aged 35 years and 203 days, became the oldest South African batter to reach the 2,000 ODI runs milestone. Rassie van der Dussen achieved the feat when he was 34.