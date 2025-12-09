Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday became the first Indian player to take at least 100 wickets each in all the three formats. He is the fifth player overall to achieve the feat. The star fast bowler achieved the milestone on the second ball of the 11th over in the India vs South Africa 1st T20I in Cuttack. South Africa's Dewald Brevis was his 110th victim as he was caught by Suryakumar Yadav. Bumrah went short and around off, and Brevis' wild shot got a top edge, with Yadav taking a clean catch at cover. However, there were some question marks over the delivery's legality. The umpires checked for a front-foot no-ball, but the third umpire ruled it a 'fair delivery' as it was deemed that some part of Bumrah's shoe was behind the crease.

The internet was not convinced, as several social media users claimed it was a no-ball. Commentator Murali Kartik said the camera angle was not conclusive enough to prove it was a no-ball and that the benefit of doubt should be given to the bowler. However, another commentator disagreed with him. Even if the delivery was a no-ball, Bumrah would have reached the 110-wicket milestone as on the fifth ball of the 11th over, Bumrah took his second wicket of the match in Kesshav Maharaj.

Talking about the match, Hardik Pandya smashed a sparkling unbeaten 28-ball 59 as India defeated South Africa by a massive 101 runs in the first T20I on Tuesday.

Returning to international cricket after recovering from a quadriceps injury, Pandya smashed six fours and four maximums to lift India to 175 for six.

Tilak Varma (26) and Axar Patel (23) also chipped in with useful contributions after South Africa asked India to bat first.

In reply, South Africa folded for 74 in 12.3 overs, with Dewald Brevis (22) emerging as the top scorer. It was South Africa's lowest-ever score in T20I cricket.

For India, Arshdeep Singh (2/14), Varun Chakaravarthy (2/19), Jasprit Bumrah (2/17), Axar Patel (2/7), Shivam Dube (1/1), and Pandya (1/16) were among the wickets.

Earlier, Lungi Ngidi (3/31) and Lutho Sipamla (2/38) shared five wickets for South Africa.

Brief Scores: India 175 for six in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 59 not out; Lungi Ngidi 3/31).

South Africa 74 all out in 12.3 overs (Dewald Brevis 22; Axar Patel 2/7).