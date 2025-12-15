Tilak Varma scripted history as he surpassed Virat Kohli in an elite list during the third T20I encounter against South Africa in Dharamsala on Sunday. It has been a stellar show from Tilak in the shortest format of the sport as the youngster has scored 1009 runs at an average of 48. On Sunday, Tilak remained unbeaten on 26 and he now holds the best average among all batters in T20I run chases. The youngster averages 68 in T20I run chases (minimum 500 runs) and has now overtaken Virat Kohli who has an average of 67.1.

Highest Average In T20I Run Chase (Minimum 500 Runs)

Tilak Varma - 68

Virat Kohli- 67.1

MS Dhoni-47.71

JP Duminy - 45.55

Kumar Sangakkara - 44.93

Tilak also broke the record of having the highest average for an Indian batter against a team in T20I cricket. He currently averages 70.50 against South Africa - the new record after he surpassed the 70.28 for Virat Kohli against Pakistan.

Highest Average Against A Team In T20Is (Min. 300 Runs)

70.50 - Tilak Varma vs South Africa

70.28 - Virat Kohli vs Pakistan

67.8 - Virat Kohli vs Sri Lanka

58.83 - KL Rahul vs West Indies

57 - Virat Kohli vs West Indies

Coming to the match, India registered a comfortable seven-wicket victory over South Africa in the third T20I at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

After the spinners and seamers combined to bundle out South Africa for 117 in seam-friendly conditions, India chased down 118 with 25 balls to spare.

Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav picked two wickets apiece, while Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube chipped in with a scalp each, as South Africa never recovered from being reduced to 30/4 inside seven overs.

India's chase was powered by Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 35 off 18 balls in the powerplay. Shubman Gill (28) and Tilak Varma (25 not out) struggled for fluency, while Suryakumar Yadav fell for 12. But Abhishek's early assault meant the target was always within reach, as Shivam Dube (10 not out) finished the job with some clean hitting.

(With IANS inputs)