Head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Indian cricket team management have received a barrage of criticism from experts and fans alike following India's defeat to South Africa in the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match ended within three days on a spin-friendly Kolkata pitch, and Gambhir stunned all after the game by admitting that it was exactly the pitch they'd wanted. India's 1983 World Cup-winner and former chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth slammed Gambhir for requesting such a pitch.

"The point I don't understand is, Gambhir said there are no demons and you should show better technique. How can you play on this kind of a wicket? So many batters tried to defend and got out at slip, or lbw," Srikkanth said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"Why do you want to keep on persisting on these kinds of bad wickets and then blame the technique of the players? That is not right. No matter who you are, how can you survive on this wicket? (Temba) Bavuma did but that was just one player out of all," Srikkanth added.

Srikkanth did not hesitate to point out India's underwhelming recent record in home Tests. The defeat to South Africa marked India's fourth home Test defeat in their last six games under Gambhir.

"This is a horrible record at home. We are playing with full fledged sides. Gambhir said this is the wicket we asked for but this is not the wicket you should be playing Test cricket on. The ball is turning from the first day.

We are doing this for many years and not learning from the mistakes. Everything is wrong with this wicket. Even if I bowled stump to stump on this track I would get a wicket," Srikkanth elaborated.

Gambhir had emphasized after the match that the Indian team needed to work on how to absorb pressure.

Gambhir had even stated that the pitch should not be questioned, given that seamers had also thrived on it.

However, Srikkanth dismissed the Indian head coach's analysis as "absurd".

"He is talking absurd things. Everybody is struggling. Both the teams were struggling. Whether he is under pressure or not, I don't know but India is under pressure now," Srikkanth said.

India will have a chance to level the series and avoid yet another home Test series defeat when they take on South Africa in the second Test at Guwahati, starting November 22.