India captain Suryakumar Yadav believes Hardik Pandya's return will restore the tactical depth and balance that shaped the team's Asia Cup surge when the world champions take on South Africa in a five-match T20I series starting here on Tuesday. The ace India seam-bowling all-rounder, who sustained a left quadriceps injury and missed the Asia Cup final, is fully fit and in fine form after making his comeback in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

His timely return ahead of next year's T20 World Cup has brought back the much-needed flexibility and balance, with his new-ball spells offering India the cushion to field three, even four spinners.

"I think what you saw in the Asia Cup also, when he was bowling the new ball, he opened a lot of options, lot of combinations for us with respect to playing XI," Suryakumar said on the eve of the series-opening T20I here.

"That's what he brings to the table. His experience, the way he has done really well in all the matches, all good games also, all bigger games in ICC events.

"I think that experience will count a lot. His presence will definitely give a good balance to the side." Incidentally, Pandya, who landed a day early in Cuttack and trained solo at Barabati Stadium, skipped the optional session on Monday, but the skipper confirmed that both he and Shubman Gill -- returning from a neck spasm -- are available.

"Right now, both of them look healthy and fit," he said.

For India, this series is the start of a 10-match run into the home T20 World Cup in February, but Suryakumar said the groundwork was laid long back.

"Our 2026 T20 World Cup preparation began right after we won the T20 World Cup in 2024... Our preparation is similar. The preparation started after the T20 World Cup 2024 got over. Since then, we have been trying new things and everything is working for us." He underlined that India's recent success stems from consistency of selection.

"I feel in the last 5-6 series which we have played, we have tried and played with a similar combination. We have not changed too much... Everything is going well. We wanted to continue the same way." On the conversation around Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma, Suryakumar reiterated that flexibility is key.

"In terms of Sanju, yes, when he came into the circuit, he batted higher up the order. Now, the thing is, other than the openers, I feel everyone has to be very flexible... He was ready to bat at any number." He insisted India will not indulge in needless tinkering.

"We won't be changing a lot of combinations. We won't be trying too many things because things are going really well. So, we want to stick to the process..." Asked whether Rinku Singh is still in the scheme of things, with the rise of Shivam Dube, Suryakumar said: "Dube is an all-rounder. So, him and Hardik are the all-rounders. So, you can't compare an all-rounder.

"The thing is all the batters from 3 to 7 are capable of batting at any position." On the series, Suryakumar kept the goals simple.

"The plan for the series is to play good cricket... There are some things that we are doing right. So, why should we change that?" Barabati's red-soil pitch will be used for the first time. Suryakumar said he hasn't inspected it yet.

"...But we will see. If it is fast, then it is a good thing." Asked about the dew and whether the toss could again be decisive, Suryakumar grinned as he recalled KL Rahul's quirky change of fortune with a left-handed flip that finally snapped India's run of 20 consecutive lost tosses in ODIs.

"I also do it with my left hand," he laughed.

