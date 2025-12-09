The T20 World Cup 2026 starts in less than two months, on February 7, while the final will be played on March 8. The ongoing India vs South Africa T20I series marks the beginning of the final phase of preparation for the defending T20 World Cup champions. Former India coach Ravi Shastri, commentating at the toss of the match, mentioned at least twice that the "World Cup is six months away."

First, it happened when Shastri was talking to SA captain Aiden Markram. "Yes, the World Cup is coming in six months. What are you looking to take out of this series?" asked Shastri.

He again mentioned "six months" when talking to India captain Suryakumar Yadav. "Now, the most important thing-in six months, you go into a World Cup, and that too at home. Ideal preparation here, you are up against a strong side. What are you looking to take out of this series?" Shastri asked.

The goof-up did not go unnoticed on social media.

Ravi Shastri doesn't really do any preparations for toss etc any more it seems ! Kept saying six months to go for the World Cup when it's exactly two months away ! Even after Aiden mentioned that we have two months he said the same thing to SKY ! His mind seems elsewhere — Sandy (@SB_071162) December 9, 2025

Ravi Shastri says 6 months to go for World Cup. Yeah He's correct unless he's referring to T20 WC , coz only WC that's 6 months away is FIFA WC,lol — Ragav 𝕏 (@ragav_x) December 9, 2025

Talking about the match, Hardik Pandya smashed a sparkling unbeaten 28-ball 59 to lift India to 175 for six against South Africa in the first T20I here on Tuesday. Returning to international cricket after recovering from a quadriceps injury, Pandya smashed six fours and four maximums to provide the much-needed impetus in the fag end of the innings after India were 78 for 4 in the 12th over.

Tilak Varma (26) and Axar Patel (23) also chipped in with useful contributions after SA asked India to take first strike.

SA managed to take wickets early on, with Lungi Ngidi (3/31) and Lutho Sipamla (2/38) sharing five wickets before Pandya produced a superb innings.

Brief Scores: India 175 for six in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 59 not out; Lungi Ngidi 3/31).