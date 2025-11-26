Former South Africa fast bowling star Dale Steyn has publicly dissociated himself from national head coach Shukri Conrad after the latter's controversial comment suggesting that the Indian team should “really grovel” during the ongoing Test series. The remark made following South Africa's dominant position at the end of Day 4 of the second Test drew swift backlash, prompting Steyn to call the language “unnecessary” and “disappointing.” Steyn, speaking to Star Sports ahead of Day 5, insisted that such words carry a heavy historical burden and refused to be associated with them.

Shukri Conrad had said South Africa wanted India to “really grovel” by batting long and wearing down the hosts, a phrase he himself admitted was borrowed from the infamous 1976 comment by former England captain Tony Greig.

Reacting to Conrad's line, Steyn made his discomfort very clear.

“I'm not on that boat, eh? I don't like that. I almost don't even want to make a comment about it,” Steyn said, visibly uneasy. “There are certain things you just don't say. There's stigma attached to it. It just wasn't necessary. South Africa were in such a dominant position—saying nothing is enough. I'm just not on that boat.” He doubled down on why the phrase was inappropriate, regardless of tone or intention.“Maybe I pick up his tone now—it's not as harsh as Tony Greig's. But that doesn't matter. You just don't use words like that. Toss it. You don't have to say it. That's disappointing. Sorry, Shukri, but that's disappointing.”

Steyn's reaction is not isolated. Former India greats Anil Kumble and Cheteshwar Pujara have also slammed Conrad's choice of words, calling them disrespectful and out of line given the heavy historical baggage the term “grovel” carries.

From the Indian side, reactions have largely been of hurt and disappointment. For many, the remark echoed a toxic legacy of dominance and humiliation. But beyond outrage, the comment may have reignited India's resolve to respond on the field proving that performance, not provocative words, matters.