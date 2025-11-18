Former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock has reacted to India head coach Gautam Gambhir's remarks on the Eden Gardens pitch controversy. After conceding a narrow 30-run lead in the first innings, South Africa mounted a sensational comeback to stun the hosts by 30 runs in Kolkata on Sunday. Several experts criticised the nature of the pitch as the match concluded inside three days. Gambhir, however, defended the pitch curator and said that "there were no demons" on the track.

Pollock had a different view. Speaking on Cricbuzz, the former South Africa all-rounder admitted that it was a challenging wicket and added that there were indeed a few demons.

"The only issue I've got is actually about no demons. I don't agree with that one. It was very difficult at times. There were certain deliveries that were unplayable. There were a few demons. I think if he looked back he would take away that there weren't that many demons. His point is probably going more down the lines that the batters need to show more application and ability to bat on different surfaces. I would say there were demons and it was very difficult and it is not kind of what you want. But I do get his point. Even though it was difficult, they should have shown more application," said Pollock.

Pollock also suggested that India could consider dropping Axar Patel for the second Test to play an extra batter.

"Bowlers, no issue. They have done their job. It comes down to the batters. If you go down to the route of saying Shubman Gill did not contribute, if he scores, then no issues. So I don't know if there will be massive changes. The only thing could be if you want to go one bowling option short and play the extra batter. Besides it I don't see any changes. Maybe you say we don't need to extra spin of Axar and get more batting in. That could be the only change," he added.

The second Test starts in Guwahati on Saturday.