India captain Shubman Gill is unlikely to feature in the second and final Test against South Africa in Guwahati, sources told NDTV. Gill, who suffered a neck injury while batting on the second day of the game, was ruled out of the first Test before the start of play on the third day. The 25-year-old was later admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata, where he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as a precautionary measure. On Sunday, he was discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment for the injury.

It has been learnt that Gill might travel with the team to Guwahati to cheer his teammates, but his participation is still doubtful.

"Medical advice to Shubman is for him not to travel for it could aggravate the injury and pose a risk. But he will still travel to be with the team and help morale as the captain and leader. Having said that chances of him playing in the Test match is negligible and will be a medical miracle if be does play. It could have an impact on his long term career. He wants to push as much with the team 0-1 down and a final call will be taken on 21st after further assessment," sources told NDTV.

In Gill's absence, vice-captain Rishabh Pant will take over captaincy duties. India trail 1-0 in the two-match series after losing the series-opener to South Africa by 30 runs at the Eden Gardens last week.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been asked to rejoin the squad in Guwahati for the 2nd Test. Reddy was released from the squad before the first Test to take part in the unofficial ODI series against South Africa A. India A currently lead the series 2-0.

With a Test century to his name and being a right-hander, Reddy could again be in contention for a place in the playing eleven. The second Test starts November 22.

(With PTI Inputs)