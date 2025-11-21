India's Test captain Shubman Gill is certain to miss the second Test against South Africa after failing to recover from a neck injury sustained during the first match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The 26-year-old right-hander experienced severe neck spasms while attempting a sweep shot on Day 2 of the opening Test, forcing him to retire hurt after scoring just four runs. He was later hospitalised, but his condition has not improved enough for him to take the field again in the second Test, which takes place in Guwahati, starting Saturday. NDTV sources have confirmed that Gill is now set to fly home for further medical treatment and rehabilitation.

Gill did travel with the squad to Guwahati earlier this week, raising hopes of a possible recovery. It was said that the skipper plans to be with the team to raise their morale, even if he fails to recover for the 2nd Test participation. But a U-turn on the call has now been taken.

He was even spotted without a neck brace, which initially encouraged fans and teammates. However, after medical assessments and failed attempts to prove his fitness in the nets, the BCCI medical staff advised rest, ruling him out of the crucial clash, as India look to level the series after losing the opener in Kolkata.

With Gill unavailable, Rishabh Pant has been named captain for the second Test. In the batting department, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn't yet named a replacement for Gill. The likes of Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal and Nitish Kumar Reddy are the contenders for the spot vacated by Gill.

Will Shubman Gill Be Fit For ODIs against South Africa?

The management's decision to send Gill back home raised doubts over his participation in the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, too. With the ODI series scheduled to begin on November 30, 2025, the timeline for his recovery appears too tight, making it unlikely that he will be available. As per NDTV sources, the doctors have advised another 5-7 days of rest to Gill, which puts him in a tight race to be fit for the ODI series opener.

The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress, but selectors are already considering alternative options, both in the batting unit and for the leadership role. With India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer also not fully fit, the selection committee finds itself in a spot of bother over the selection of a captain if Gill does get ruled out for the ODI series.