India's preparations for the second Test against South Africa at Guwahati began with a cloud of uncertainty over captain Shubman Gill's availability. As the Indian team hit the nets on Tuesday, Gill was nowhere to be seen, raising concerns about his fitness and participation in the crucial match starting on November 22. The skipper missed almost all of the series opener against South Africa in Kolkata after sustaining a neck injury in the first innings. The batter wasn't even with the team in the second innings, leaving the captaincy responsibilities to his deputy, Rishabh Pant.

Team sources have told NDTV that Gill is unlikely to travel with the squad to Guwahati, leaving the leadership role open. In such a scenario, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is expected to step in as captain again. With Gill missing from the team, the leadership role does become more challenging for Pant, especially with India trailing 0-1 in the two-Test series after a 30-run defeat in the opener.

Meanwhile, the Indian camp continued its training routine. Youngsters Dhruv Jurel, Akash Deep, Washington Sundar, and Sai Sudharsan were among those spotted in practice, working under the watchful eyes of the coaching staff. Their involvement highlights the team's focus on building depth and readiness, as the hosts look to bounce back strongly in Guwahati.

With the series on the line, Gill's absence is a major setback for India, who will need to bank on Pant for both tactical clarity and batting resilience against the World Test Championship winners. The spotlight now shifts to the wicket-keeper batter, whose aggressive style and leadership will be tested in a high-pressure situation. It would also be interesting to see which batter replaces Gill at the No. 3 role, if the skipper fails to make the cut.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, the pace-bowling all-rounder who was released from the squad ahead of the start of the first Test, could be drafted back into the side in Gill's absence. Sai Sudharsan, however, is the No. 1 candidate to replace his Gujarat Titans teammate in the playing XI for the second Test.