The Indian team has been dealt a huge blow ahead of the start of play on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, with skipper Shubman Gill ruled out for the remainder of the match. Gill was admitted to the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata due to a neck injury he sustained during the second day's play on Saturday. Sources have confirmed to NDTV that Gill has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since the beginning, but only for observation.

Gill is set to remain in the hospital on Sunday and has been declared unavailable for the remainder of the match. In fact, his participation in the next Test in Guwahati is also uncertain. The batter has been admitted under the supervision of Dr. Saptarshi Basu, with a medical board formed as a precautionary measure, as per RevSportz. The panel includes a critical care specialist, neurosurgeon, neurologist, and cardiologist, ensuring that every aspect of his condition is closely monitored.

Officials have stated that his participation in the upcoming Guwahati Test will depend entirely on the speed of his recovery. At present, it is impossible to predict whether he will be fit in time, though there remains cautious optimism that he could recover faster than expected.

During the second day's play, Shubman Gill retired hurt after facing just three balls. He appeared in visible discomfort after playing a sweep shot off Simon Harmer, clutching his neck before calling for medical assistance. He was subsequently taken to a hospital in Kolkata for scans and observation.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) later confirmed that Gill was suffering from a neck spasm. He was seen wearing a cervical collar and is being monitored by the medical staff. His sudden exit forced India to send in Rishabh Pant, marking Pant's first appearance since the Oval Test against England.

BCCI Confirms Shubman Gill Out Of Kolkata Test

The BCCI, in an update before the start of play on Day 3, confirmed that Gill will play no part in the remainder of the Kolkata Test.

"Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team. Gill's injury has raised doubts about his continued participation in the series, though the team management has emphasised that no risks will be taken with his fitness. His absence leaves India facing significant challenges in terms of leadership and batting depth," the BCCI update read.

As the situation unfolds, the Indian camp remains hopeful of swift recoveries. However, with crucial fixtures ahead, the uncertainty surrounding player availability has cast a shadow over India's immediate Test prospects.