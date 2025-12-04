Despite twin centuries in the 2nd ODI against South Africa, India endured a defeat as the tourists levelled the series 1-1. While Virat Kohli followed up his hundred in the Ranchi match with another triple-digit score in Raipur, Ruturaj Gaikwad gave him company in the middle, slamming his maiden ODI hundred on Wednesday. However, it wasn't an easy task for Gaikwad, who is primarily an opening batter, but had to shift to the middle-order. The right-handed batter played a fantastic knock of 105 runs as the Men in Blue posted a mammoth 358 on the board.

However, India lost to South Africa in the last over by 4 wickets. During the post-match presentation, Gaikwad called his maiden ODI hundred as his best yet across formats, given the challenge of batting at number four. "Yes (if it was his best knock). Batting at number four is a challenge for me."

The Indian batter also provided details about his batting process. "In ODI format, even while I was opening, I always wanted to bat till 40-45 overs and capitalize after that. I know how to play 11-40 overs and rotate strike, find my boundary options. It was just about playing the first 10-15 balls well and keep the process. Whenever I'm set, I try to make it long."

"I was not able to do much in last Vijay Hazare Trophy and had a lot of things going on in my mind. I thought for this year, my thought was to stay consistent with my runs, be it in club cricket, white-ball or red-ball cricket. If I get a chance, well and good otherwise, still well and good," Gaikwad added.

Gaikwad opened up about the message from head coach Gautam Gambhir as he made the switch from opening to No. 4.

"I was told that I will bat at number four this series and encouraged to enjoy my game. I feel it is a privilege to have that kind of confidence from management to an opener who can bat at four. Hopefully, I can do well in the last match too. Coach told me to enjoy the game and play my natural game," the Indian batter said.

