Back doing what he does best at the top of India's batting order, the talismanic Rohit Sharma is on the brink of achieving a truly monumental milestone in international cricket. The Hitman, as Rohit is profoundly known in the Indian cricketing spectrum, is standing just 41 runs short of completing 20,000 runs across all three formats of the game. The 38-year-old could go on to add this record to his name in the second ODI of the 3-match series in Raipur, which takes place on Wednesday.

Rohit has already accumulated 19,959 international runs across 503 matches, maintaining an impressive career average of 42.46. His consistency and destructive batting, especially at the top of the order, have been central to India's successes for over a decade, especially in white-ball cricket.

Amid the constant debate over his future in the ODI format, the new landmark would act as a powerful testament to his longevity, adaptability, and ability to dominate opponents across Tests, One-Day Internationals, and T20 Internationals.

In the first ODI against South Africa, Rohit broke Shahid Afridi's record for the most sixes in ODI cricket, confirming he is well-placed to achieve this new milestone very soon.

Upon reaching the figure of 20,000 runs, Rohit will become only the fourth Indian batter in history to join this esteemed club. So far, only three other cricketers from the country have managed to amass such a staggering volume of runs at the international level.

The three Indian cricketers Rohit is set to join are:

Sachin Tendulkar: The undisputed leader of the tally, with an astounding 34,357 runs. This figure sets the global benchmark for run-scoring excellence.

Virat Kohli: The fastest batsman in the world to reach the 20,000-run mark, currently sitting on a colossal 27,808 runs.

Rahul Dravid: The dependable 'Wall' of Indian cricket, who accumulated 24,064 runs through meticulous batting across his stellar career.

Crossing this 20,000-run barrier will place Rohit Sharma firmly in the elite category of Indian batters, further strengthening his reputation as a modern-day master of the game.