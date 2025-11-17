Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin highlighted Indian team management and stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant's poor decision-making on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa. Playing at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India faced a shocking 30-run defeat after they were bundled out for 93 in the chase of 124. At stumps on Day 2, India were in control as the Proteas were struggling at 93/7. However, the visitors were able to add some valuable runs in the first session on Day 3 and took their score 123 before getting bowled out.

At the beginning of Day 3, Pant, who was leading Team India in the absence of regular skipper Shubman Gill, handed over the ball to the spinners and did not bring star pacer Jasprit Bumrah into the action. This move turned out to be game-changer for the Proteas as they survived for some time and scored precious runs.

Ashwin called it a "massive error" and stated that India should have gone with Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja in the beginning.

"The strategy at the start of Day 3 was wrong. Test match mornings should always start with your best bowlers. Bumrah and Jadeja should have started the day, then it should have been Kuldeep, and that is how the rotation should have happened," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

"India made a massive error there, it was a tactical error, because of which the match slipped away from our hands," he added.

India faced a big blow during the match as their skipper Shubman Gill suffered a neck injury and did not bat in the second innings. He was even admitted in a hospital in Kolkata, where he was kept under observation by the doctors.

"Going one batter lighter in both innings is a huge factor, no doubt about it. But, it is what it is. I don't think we are eligible enough to pass judgement on that, because we don't know what happened. Obviously, it must be a little serious because he was in the hospital. So, I don't want to dwell too much into it," Ashwin said.