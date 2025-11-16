The Eden Gardens pitch is in focus after 15 wickets fell on Day 2 of the 1st India vs South Africa Test in Kolkata on Saturday. The nightmare of facing Ravindra Jadeja on an Eden Gardens track, deteriorating between deliveries, turned into a reality for the South African batters as India closed in on victory by the end of the second day in the opening Test. At stumps, Jadeja's 4 for 27 in 13 overs saw South Africa in tatters at 93 for 7 with an overall lead of 63 runs.

Skipper Temba Bavuma (29 batting off 78 balls) was waging a lone battle, but to fight even on the third day, which will certainly be the last of this match. The pitch has now divided opinions. Former Australia captain Aaron Finch posed Ravichandran Ashwin an interesting question about the pitch.

"What are your thoughts on the type of wicket we are seeing in Kolkata? I love seeing fielders crowding the bat and the ball spinning big, makes for great viewing. Interested to hear how others see it," he wrote on X.

To which Ashwin replied: "Hey Finchy, Bavuma clearly showed that this pitch was manageable with his sound defensive technique; defending on top of the bounce and not picking length as a batter is a recipe for disaster."

Hey Finchy, Bavuma clearly showed that this pitch was manageable with his sound defensive technique, defending on top of the bounce and not picking length as a batter is recipe for disaster. — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) November 15, 2025

After Ashwin questioned the batters' technique, Finch replied: "I know it's not everyone's cup of tea; every ball is an event, though, and watching players trying to work out a way to survive is fun to watch."

India great Harbhajan Singh also criticised the pitch. "Test cricket India vs South Africa the game almost over on 2nd day isn't finished yet. What a mockery of Test cricket #RIPTESTCRICKET," he wrote on X.

Test cricket india vs South Africa the game almost over on 2nd day isn't finished yet . What a mockery of test cricket #RIPTESTCRICKET — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 15, 2025

What began as a slightly dry surface on Friday transformed into what resembled a fourth-day sub-continental wicket by the second hour of the morning session.

Cracks widened, puffs of dust flew on good-length balls, and bounce became alarmingly variable - conditions former India coach Ravi Shastri termed "ordinary" and ex-England captain Michael Vaughan called "awful".

It is still not clear whether controversial Eden Gardens curator Sujan Mukherjee provided a below-par Test track like this on his own volition or was pressurised by any senior member of the support staff.

With PTI inputs