India's transition under head coach Gautam Gambhir seems to be going smoothly in white-ball cricket, but the red-ball game has seen the country's fortress at home brought down in ruthless fashion. India's sweeping 0-2 home series defeat against South Africa has opened Pandora's box, with questions being raised over the selection committee and team management's decision to force veterans like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin out of the team. Ashwin himself feels the trio could've stayed for a longer time and helped the team with a smooth transition. But India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar isn't entirely on board with the theory.

Ashwin, in a video on his YouTube channel, hinted that the case with him, Kohli, and Rohit was that they lacked clarity over their future. The clouds of uncertainty, hence, pushed them towards taking the harsh decision and retiring from the longest format. Ashwin, for the matter of fact, retired mid-series on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour of Australia.

"There must be a certain pathway for transition. When there is no clarity, it becomes an individualistic decision. Virat could have groomed players. Rohit could have done that. I could have done that. I have always spoken about the importance of knowledge transfer. It has never been our strength," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Adding to Ashwin's sentiments, many fans feel that the results in the home Test series against South Africa could've been different if the likes of Rohit and Kohli were still with the team. But, Gavaskar doesn't think so.

Sunil Gavaskar's Stern Reply

Gavaskar, an iconic batter in Indian cricket, feels Kohli, Rohit, and Ashwin's decision to retire was their own; the blame can't be put on the management. Gavaskar also referred to India's 0-3 series defeat against Australia when all three of them were part of the team, saying their presence couldn't rescue India then. Hence, there's no certainty that they would've done so against South Africa at home.

"No, the call to take retirements must have been their call. Probably, they might have been asked to consider their future. But we can't say that had they been here, we would have won. They were there when we lost to New Zealand. What happened when they were there? We lost 0-3, no? Then what happened in Australia? We should not be thinking on these lines. No, we can't be thinking about whether we pushed them to retirement. That is the wrong way to approach this," Gavaskar said on Aajtak.

While Ashwin has quit all three formats, talks of Rohit and Kohli being moved on from ODI cricket have been buzzing for a while now. However, the results against South Africa in the Test series could see those suggestions calming down.