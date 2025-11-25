India's stand-in skipper, Rishabh Pant, finds himself in the middle of a situation, recovering from which will be an uphill battle. Pant, leading the team in the absence of Shubman Gill, hasn't only failed to inspire with the bat in the second Test against South Africa, but his strategic decisions have also courted plenty of criticism. Seeing Pant's field placements and body language on Day 4 of the Guwahati Test, however, even former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was left heartbroken.

Ashwin, who became a pundit in the sport even before he quit all three formats of the game, wasn't happy seeing Pant's body language on the fourth day's play in the second Test.

"I really hope we can bounce back while batting in the 2nd innings, but the indications on the field with respect to body language," Ashwin wrote on X.

I really hope we can bounce back while batting in the 2nd innings, but the indications on the field with respect to body language . #indvsa pic.twitter.com/Iui9dSsQTD — Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) November 25, 2025

While the Guwahati Test marks the first occasion for Pant to be leading the Indian team in the longest format, his irresponsible batting in the first innings put forth his tendency to go aggressive in the most risky situations.

In the first innings, Pant was dismissed by Marco Jansen as he tried to hit the ball out of the park, despite knowing that the team had lost wickets in quick succession, forcing his early arrival in the middle.

While fearlessness, natural game and backing one's instincts are certainly the order of the day for the new age cricketers, old-fashioned scrap when situation demands hasn't yet gone out of fashion.

A good defence at times sets one up for the best offence, and Pant would only do himself a world of good to know that.

A high-risk percentage game, on days when it doesn't come off, can make one look really silly, as it happened with the skipper, but everyone knows that he is better than that.

If the captain doesn't show the way in terms of reading the match situation, he will not exactly be in a position to advise a Dhruv Jurel or a Sai Sudharsan to be more discreet.

With PTI Inputs