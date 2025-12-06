Quinton de Kock, after scoring 8 and 0 in the first two India vs South Africa ODIs, looked like a man on a mission in the final and deciding ODI in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The South African wicketkeeper-batter reached his 23rd ODI century in just 80 balls, with the help of six sixes and eight fours. This was de Kock's seventh ODI century against India. On reaching the mark, de Kock either equalled or shattered several world records.

De Kock's seventh century is the joint-most by any batter in an away country. He equalled a feat previously achieved by Sachin Tendulkar, Saeed Anwar, Rohit Sharma, among others.

Most ODI hundreds in an away country

7 - Sachin Tendulkar in UAE

7 - Saeed Anwar in UAE

7 - AB de Villiers in India

7 - Rohit Sharma in England

7 - Quinton de Kock in India

*Including neutral venues

The South African now has the most ODI centuries against an opponent by designated wicketkeepers:

7 - Quinton de Kock vs India

6 - Adam Gilchrist vs Sri Lanka

6 - Kumar Sangakkara vs India

5 - Kumar Sangakkara vs Bangladesh

4 - Quinton de Kock vs Sri Lanka

4 - Kumar Sangakkara vs England

He also equalled Sri Lanka great Sanath Jayasuriya's record of most ODI hundreds against India:

7 - Quinton de Kock (23 innings)

7 - Sanath Jayasuriya (85 innings)

6 - AB de Villiers (32 innings)

6 - Ricky Ponting (59 innings)

6 - Kumar Sangakkara (71 innings)

De Kock is now equal with another Sri Lanka great, Kumar Sangakkara, for most ODI tons as a designated wicketkeeper:

23 - Kumar Sangakkara

23 - Quinton de Kock

19 - Shai Hope

16 - Adam Gilchrist

11 - Jos Buttler

10 - AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni

India won the toss and elected to field against South Africa in the third and final ODI of the series in Visakhapatnam. The last time India won the toss in an ODI was during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Virat Kohli has been in brilliant form in the ongoing three-match ODI series with two back-to-back centuries. Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the series, while Kuldeep Yadav has taken the most wickets, with five scalps in two matches.

The series is tied 1-1, with India winning the first match in Ranchi and South Africa levelling things up in Raipur. Both previous games saw the team batting first after posting more than 340 runs.