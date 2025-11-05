Mohammed Shami was not included in India's squad for the two-Test series against South Africa, starting on November 14. The BCCI announced the Test squad and the India A squad (for a three-match series against South Africa A, starting November 13) on Wednesday, and the fast bowler's name was missing from both. Shami, India's highest wicket-taker in the World Cup 2023 and the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Champions Trophy 2025, last played an international match in March 2025. After that, he played in the IPL. He was then not picked for the England series (June-August) as he was deemed not fit enough for the long tour.

Earlier, after the 2023 World Cup, he had a long injury layoff. After the final of the marquee event, his next international match was in January, 2025.

Recently, Shami has been playing domestic cricket regularly. However, despite doing quite well in three recent Ranji Trophy matches for Bengal, he once again did not find a place in the Test squad.

The 35-year-old premier pacer, who once formed a lethal combination with Jasprit Bumrah, guided Bengal to successive wins over Uttarakhand and Gujarat with his skill set. He bowled 93 overs across three matches, albeit in short spells, and accounted for more than 15 wickets.

"However, it seems that the selectors are unsure if Shami's body can withstand the rigours of Test cricket, which requires bowling long spells. In domestic cricket too, Shami, at times, takes breaks after spells. The outspoken fast bowler's recent statements in the media about his fitness and credentials also generated debate and might have impacted his chances negatively," said a report by news agency PTI.

He had said that it was not his job to give fitness updates.

"Since India are not playing Test cricket for at least six months after the South Africa series, it seems that the Indian team door has been shut on Shami, who has 462 wickets to his name across formats. He last played a Test match in 2023 and competed in ODIs and T20Is this year," the PTI report added.

With Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna, the pace department is more or less settled in the Test format. Also earning a recall to the Test fold was Bengal pacer Akash Deep, after recovering from a shoulder injury. He recently made a comeback to competitive cricket by playing in the Ranji Trophy and the Irani Trophy.

He is also part of the India A squad that will take on South Africa A in the second four-day game, starting Thursday in Bengaluru.

India's pace attack features Bumrah and Siraj, while the spin department will once again rely on veteran Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and all-rounder Washington Sundar.

The first Test will be played in Kolkata from November 14, followed by the second in Guwahati from November 22.