Former India captain and ex-head coach Ravi Shastri minced no words while criticising the team's batting order in its first innings of the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. The hosts, who had tried the likes of Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair at the number 3 spot in the past, opted to send Washington Sundar at that position in the first Test against the Proteas. Things took a U-turn as Sudharsan's inclusion in the Playing XI for the second game saw Sundar being demoted to the number 8 position. India's poor batting display in Guwahati added to their troubles, as the side was bowled out for 201 in reply to the Proteas' first-innings total of 489.

Shastri, who was on commentary for the Star network during India's batting, lashed out at the team's strategy.

"No, absolutely not. It makes no sense. I don't understand the thought process there. I mean, when they look back at this series, some of the selections... still trying to figure out the thought process there. For example, you play 4 spinners in Kolkata and bowl one of the spinners for just one over. Ideally, you should have gone in with a specialist batter. Similarly, here, making Washington Sundar bat at 3 in the last Test, but you could have easily made him bat at No. 4 here, now that you have a No. 3. He (Sundar) is no No. 8. He's way better than a number 8," said the former India batting all-rounder.

Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav stitched a 72-run stand for the eighth wicket after India were reduced to 122 for 7 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Monday. The partnership played a crucial role in helping the hosts cross the 200-run mark, but even that could not stop South Africa from taking a big first-innings lead of 288.

Sundar was out for 48 off 92 balls, while Kuldeep scored 19 off 134 balls.

Marco Jansen was the top wicket-taker in the innings for South Africa with figures of 6 for 48, while Simon Harmer took three wickets for 64 runs.