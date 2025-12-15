Team India allrounder, Axar Patel has been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is against South Africa due to illness. However, he is with the team in Lucknow where he will be further medically assessed. The Men's Selection Committee has named Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the T20Is in Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

India's updated squad for last two T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed

