Story ProgressBack to home
Axar Patel Ruled Out Of Last Two T20Is Against South Africa Due To Illness: BCCI
Axar Patel has been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is against South Africa due to illness. However, he is with the team in Lucknow
File photo of Axar Patel© AFP
Team India allrounder, Axar Patel has been ruled out of the remaining two T20Is against South Africa due to illness. However, he is with the team in Lucknow where he will be further medically assessed. The Men's Selection Committee has named Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the T20Is in Lucknow and Ahmedabad.
India's updated squad for last two T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed
More updates to follow
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check South Africa tour of India 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.