India bowling coach Morne Morkel said he is happy with the way his wards bounced back in the low-scoring win over South Africa in the third T20 International here after being hammered in the previous game. After conceding 213 runs, including 22 extras, in the lost second game, Indian bowlers fought back to dismiss South Africa for 117 runs in the third T20I here on Sunday to help the side to a seven-wicket triumph and a 2-1 lead in the series. "I am just happy how the boys bounced back," Morkel said in a video posted by 'bcci.tv'.

Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah were hit the hardest in the second T20I, conceding a combined 99 runs in their eight overs. Bumrah missed Sunday's game as he rushed home for personal reasons, leading to the inclusion of Harshit Rana.

Arshdeep and Rana snared two wickets apiece in tight spells during a clinical performance.

It was redemption for Arshdeep, who bowled seven wides in the previous game while attempting yorkers.

"In the last match, when I was bowling wides, the camera was panning to the coach (Morkel) very often as if he had given some faulty plan to me. I would like to say sorry to Morne and will also try to ensure that he gets less screen time," Arshdeep joked in the same video, evoking a smile from his South African coach.

The young pacer from Punjab said he never allows a bad day to bog him down.

"Whether good or bad, I always try to be a level-headed person who makes reels and keeps the dressing room atmosphere light. That's my main motivation," he said.

Rana was all praise for Arshdeep and, while speaking about his own performance, he said the cold conditions helped him.

"I like bowling with him (Arshdeep), he creates pressure from the other end. It is helpful for my bowling.

"It's my first time in Dharamsala, I enjoyed bowling here. The weather helps a lot," he said.

