The Indian T20I team will begin its final phase of preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup in February-March with a five-match series against South Africa, beginning Tuesday. After that series, India will also take on New Zealand in another five-match series in January. Opener Abhishek Sharma, who was India's top scorer at the Asia Cup 2025, will be in focus. Former India star Irfan Pathan says Abhishek will be challenged with short balls by South Africa. "The flow with which he is batting, the strike rate with which he is batting - around 190-200 - and averages close to 40, you won't find any other batter who is this consistent while playing in this style. South Africa might look to bowl outside off stump, or they might even go for the short ball in the first or second ball of the innings itself. We have to see how Abhishek Sharma counters these," Irfan Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

"If something is being tried against Abhishek Sharma, that is better, because it will be an opportunity for him to counter that and improve. If South Africa try nothing new against him, then also it is fine - let it continue, he is batting really well anyway."

Abhishek's childhood friend and teammate Shubman Gill is set to feature in the T20 squad after he was ruled out of the second Test and the three-match ODI series against South Africa due to neck spasms. He suffered the injury during the opening Test against South Africa in Kolkata.

The 26-year-old was later hospitalised as a precautionary measure before being discharged. Gill then completed his rehab at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) and was declared fit for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. "Shubman Gill should cement his place at the top of the order in T20 cricket. We believe in all-format players. We have seen how well he plays in the IPL. Now, he has a chance to cement his place in India's T20 International side. There is a little pressure, but he is a good player. I hope he performs well in this five-match T20I series against South Africa. He is coming back from a small injury. He will get a lot of opportunities across five matches on good pitches. The pitches will have pace and bounce, like in Dharamshala, and he will love batting on them," Pathan said on JioStar.