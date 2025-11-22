India missed a big opportunity in the South Africa vs India Test when KL Rahul dropped a straightforward catch of Aiden Markram that left the bowler, Jasprit Bumrah, frustrated. Markram was under clear pressure, struggling to settle against Jasprit Bumrah's tight and troubling spell. Bumrah was beating his outside edge repeatedly, and India were building real momentum. Then came the key moment: Markram got an edge, and the ball went straight to Rahul, but the ball slipped out, leaving India disappointed as a much-needed early wicket went missing at a crucial stage of the innings.

Bumrah's reaction showed exactly how important that chance was. The moment the ball slipped out of Rahul's hands, Bumrah stopped in disbelief before covering his face, clearly frustrated. He knew it was a simple catch and a wicket India desperately needed in helpful conditions. Usually calm, Bumrah looked visibly disappointed as he walked back, realising that the missed opportunity could shift the momentum towards South Africa.

Earlier in the day, South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Test against India at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Team India is already 1-0 down in the series. With this series being of just two matches, it is important that they win this match to avoid another series loss in back-to-back years. Currently, India is on a four-match losing streak at home in Tests against South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia (SENA) at home, having endured a first-ever humiliating whitewash by New Zealand just last year. This is also the first Test being held in Guwahati, making it a historic moment in Indian cricket.

India's stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant, captaining in place of regular skipper Shubman Gill, who is currently recovering from a neck injury, said, "A proud moment, I am thankful to the BCCI for giving me this opportunity. You want to grab it with both hands. The environment is like, focus on yourself. Look at the area where we can improve as a team, and just come together and fight each and every moment. We feel the wicket is good for batting. But at the same time, bowling first is not a bad option either. Shubman is getting well slowly, slowly. He was very eager to play the match. But at the same time, his body didn't allow it. He is going to come back stronger. Two changes. Nitish Reddy (in place of Gill) and Sai Sudharsan (in place of Axar Patel) come in."



(With ANI inputs)