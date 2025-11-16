Indian cricket team star pacer Jasprit Bumrah went straight to South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and had a short conversation moments after the end of the first Test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday. There has been a lot of controversy lately after Bumrah and Rishabh Pant were caught on the stump mic calling Bavuma 'bauna' - an apparent jibe at his height. However, following South Africa's win over India by 30 runs, Bumrah approached Bavuma and put his hands around the South Africa cricketer's shoulders. They had a short conversation that ended with a handshake between the two.

Despite being bowled out for 159 on day one after choosing to bat first, World Test Championship winners South Africa executed a remarkable comeback to defeat India by 30 runs in the first Test at Eden Gardens on Sunday. Chasing a modest target of 124, South Africa dismissed India for only 93 in 35 overs on Day 3.

The 30-run victory also marked South Africa's first Test win in India after 15 years, as the visitors now hold a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Off-spinner Simon Harmer starred with figures of 4-21, while the rest of the attack combined to dismantle India's batting order on a challenging pitch, where anything above 100 to chase was always going to be a tough ask.

In the chase of 124, India sorely missed Shubman Gill, who was ruled out due to neck surgery and needed hospitalisation. After skipper Temba Bavuma's fighting 55 not out, and his handy 44-run stand with Corbin Bosch, South Africa's lead was extended to 123. Harmer's excellent bowling, along with key wickets from Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, and Keshav Maharaj, helped the Proteas stun India and leave the crowd silent.

(With IANS inputs)