Jasprit Bumrah will be back in India colours for the T20I series against South Africa starting Tuesday. Beginning with the first T20I against South Africa, India will play 10 T20Is before the T20 World Cup in February-March. Bumrah's role will be crucial in the marquee event. He not only brings experience but also knows what it takes to win a World Cup. Bumrah stands on the cusp of some historical milestones.

First up, Bumrah is in line to become India's second bowler after left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh to claim a century of T20I wickets for India. In 80 T20Is, he has taken 99 scalps at an average of 18.11, with best figures of 3/7. At the top is Arshdeep (105 in 68 matches). With this, he will become the first-ever Indian bowler to have at least 100 wickets in all formats of the game.

Also, he is 18 wickets away from becoming the eighth Indian bowler to reach 500 wickets across all formats. In 221 matches, Bumrah has taken 482 wickets at an average of 20.60, with best figures of 6/19, 13 four-fors and 18 five-wicket hauls to his name.

After a humiliating 0-2 whitewash loss in the Test series-their second in back-to-back years at home after the defeat against New Zealand-and following it up with a 2-1 series win in an exciting trilogy of ODIs, Team India under Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir, who have been unstoppable and are yet to drop a series in T20s, will be aiming to ramp up preparations for the home T20 World Cup with a massive series win over the Proteas, a side filled with experience and youthful excitement in equal measure.

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel highlighted Bumrah's impact, Hardik Pandya's role, and Abhishek Sharma's form ahead of the five-match T20I leg between India and South Africa starting December 9. Speaking on JioStar, Patel said it is an important series for India, especially against the World Cup runners-up South Africa.

"It will be good preparation. There are a few things I'm looking forward to. Number one is how India uses Jasprit Bumrah. India has utilised his three overs in the Powerplay since the Asia Cup, and even on the Australia tour, that was the strategy. If they bowl him for three overs in the Powerplay, he only has one over left for the death, which is the 19th over. So, India will have to use him carefully. If they want him to bowl three overs early, then Arshdeep Singh has to partner Bumrah in the death overs," Patel said.