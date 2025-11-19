The aftermath of the Kolkata Test defeat has seen the Gautam Gambhir-led Indian team management clear their minds over what sort of pitch they want for the second Test against South Africa in Guwahati. The match, which is scheduled to start on Saturday (November 22), is set to see a red soil pitch being prepared. As per a report, the two teams will witness stark changes from the surface that was curated in Eden Gardens for the series opener, with better bounce and carry expected for bowlers.

India's head coach didn't shy away from admitting that the nature of the pitch in the Kolkata Test was a request from him and the members of his team. Even as the move backfired, Gambhir refused to throw the curator under the bus, putting the entire blame of the defeat on him and his players.

What Is The Pitch Report For India vs South Africa Second Test?

As per a report, the Guwahati pitch for the second Test isn't just expected to turn, it is likely to do so at pace and bounce.

"The pitch here is made of red soil, which has the tendency to offer more pace and bounce. The Indian team had made their demands clear before the home season. So, if the pitch offers turn, it will turn at pace and bounce. The curators are trying to ensure there is no substantial variable bounce," a BCCI source told the Times of India.

What Did India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Say On Guwahati Pitch?

Speaking at the press conference on Sunday, Gambhir was asked if the Guwahati pitch for the second Test would be similar to the one used in Kolkata for the opener. Gambhir said that he is not someone who wants a pitch that starts to produce turn from the first day. Other than that, he has no specific preference as he wants this team to prepare to perform in every condition.

"We've always said that the turning wicket should be where there's very little turn on day one so that the toss doesn't become an important factor. We've never said that we want to play on a bad wicket or that we want to play on rank-turners. Ultimately, if we had won this test match, you wouldn't even be talking about this pitch. So, my point is, we need to improve mentally and skill-wise rather than discussing the wicket. Because wickets are the same for both teams. So, whatever we get in Guwahati, we've got the guys to deliver in any condition and on any surface as well," he said.

What Triggered Pitch Controversy In India vs South Africa 1st Test?

The Kolkata Test pitch controversy erupted after India's shock 30-run defeat to South Africa at Eden Gardens, where the match ended inside three days with no team crossing 200 runs. The pitch deteriorated rapidly, sparking debate over whether it was unfairly bowler-friendly. Chasing a target of 124 runs in the 4th innings, India were bowled out for just 93. As a result, the Shubman Gill-led side suffered its first home Test loss to South Africa in 15 years.

What Did Gautam Gambhir Say On Eden Gardens Pitch?

The India coach defended the pitch, saying it was exactly the sort of surface he and his team wanted for the Kolkata Test. He even thanked the curator Sujan Mukherjee for preparing a pitch exactly as per the hosts' instructions.

"This is exactly the pitch we were looking for. This is exactly the pitch," said Gambhir after the match. "And I feel that the curator was very, very helpful. And this is exactly what we wanted. And this is exactly what we got. When you don't play well, this is what happens."