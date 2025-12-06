India vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE Streaming: India take on South Africa in a highly-anticipated series-deciding third ODI, aiming to avoid back-to-back ODI series defeats. Having won the first ODI by 17 runs, India suffered defeat in the second game as South Africa pulled off a run chase of 359. Heading into the third ODI, all eyes will no doubt be on Virat Kohli, who has been the star of the series so far, having slammed consecutive centuries. It will be interesting to see what combination the KL Rahul-led India side opt for the final game, with the pace attack under question. Defeat for India could also mount more pressure on head coach Gautam Gambhir.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, 3rd ODI Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch for FREE

When will the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match will be played on Saturday, December 6 (IST).

Where will the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match be held?

The India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match will be held at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

What time will the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match start?

The India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match for free?

The India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match will be televised live on the Star Sports network. The match will also be aired on DD Sports for free.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match?

The India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)