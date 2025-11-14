India vs South Africa Free LIVE Telecast, 1st Test: Test cricket returns to Eden Gardens after six years as India take on South Africa in the first Test of a two-match series, starting November 14. Buoyed by Rishabh Pant's return to action, the Indian team faces its first serious test at home in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Their opponent, the current world Test champions led by Temba Bavuma, will be eyeing their first series win in India in 25 years. India are set to field both Rishabh Pant, now fully fit, and Dhruv Jurel, who keeps his place as a specialist batter.

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Test Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch for FREE

When will the India vs South Africa, 1st Test match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 1st Test match will be played on November 14, Friday (IST).

Where will the India vs South Africa, 1st Test match be held?

The India vs South Africa, 1st Test match will be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the India vs South Africa, 1st Test match start?

The India vs South Africa, 1st Test match will start at 1:45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:15 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, 1st Test match for free?

The India vs South Africa, 1st Test match will be televised live on the Star Sports network. The match will also be aired on DD Sports for free.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, 1st Test match?

The India vs South Africa, 1st Test match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)