India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Streaming: India look to bounce back from their loss in Kolkata as they take on South Africa in the second Test encounter in Guwahati on Saturday. This will be the first Test match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. India will be without their skipper Shubman Gill who was ruled out due to the neck injury. Rishabh Pant will be the stand-in captain for the match. There are also some changes expected in the batting line-up following a dismal show at Eden Gardens. For South Africa, the Temba Bavuma-led side will look to continue their winning run.

Here are the live streaming and live telecast details of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match:

When will the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match start?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will start on Saturday, November 22.

Where will the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

What time will the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match start?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will start at 9 AM IST. The toss will take place at 8:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd Test match will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)