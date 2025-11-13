Story ProgressBack to home
India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial ODI, Live Score Updates: Riyan Parag Strikes As South Africa A Go 6 Down vs India A
India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial ODI, Live Updates: South Africa A have lost their sixth wicket as Riyan Parag dismissedDian Forrester for 77.
India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial ODI, Live Score Updates© AFP
India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial ODI, Live Updates: South Africa A have lost their sixth wicket as Riyan Parag dismissed Dian Forrester for 77. Currently, Delano Potgieter and Dian Forrester are standing unbeaten as six-down SA A are aiming for a good total. On the other hand, India A bowlers are looking for another wicket at the earliest. Arshdeep Singh has been the pick of the bowlers for India so far with two scalps to his name, while Prasidh Krishna and Nishant Sindhu have bagged a wicket each so far. South Africa A captain Marques Ackerman won the toss and opted to bat against India A in the first Unofficial ODI of the three-match series on Thursday in Rajkot. (Live Scorecard)
1st unofficial ODI, South Africa A in India, 3 Unofficial ODI Series, 2025, Nov 13, 2025
Play In Progress
IND-A
SA-A
220/6 (41.5)
Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot
South Africa A won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 5.26
Batsman
Delano Potgieter
78 (96)
Bjorn Fortuin
23 (32)
Bowler
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check India Tour of Australia 2025 News, Schedule and Results at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
INDA vs SAA, 1st Unofficial ODI, Live
Hello cricket aficionados, from the vibrant city of Rajkot, we welcome you for an entertaining day of South Africa A in India, 3 Unofficial ODI Series, 2025 action. The historic Niranjan Shah Stadium plays host as India A squares off against South Africa A in what promises to be a close affair.