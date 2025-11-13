India A vs South Africa A 1st Unofficial ODI, Live Updates: South Africa A have lost their sixth wicket as Riyan Parag dismissed Dian Forrester for 77. Currently, Delano Potgieter and Dian Forrester are standing unbeaten as six-down SA A are aiming for a good total. On the other hand, India A bowlers are looking for another wicket at the earliest. Arshdeep Singh has been the pick of the bowlers for India so far with two scalps to his name, while Prasidh Krishna and Nishant Sindhu have bagged a wicket each so far. South Africa A captain Marques Ackerman won the toss and opted to bat against India A in the first Unofficial ODI of the three-match series on Thursday in Rajkot. (Live Scorecard)