Hardik Pandya was on a record-breaking spree in Ahmedabad on Friday. He became the fifth Indian batter to complete 2,000 runs in T20I cricket during the fifth and final T20I against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Pandya joined the elite list of Indian batters, including Rohit Sharma (4,231 runs), Virat Kohli (4,188 runs), Suryakumar Yadav (2,788 runs) and KL Rahul (2,265 runs). Additionally, Pandya also slammed the second-fastest fifty for India in T20I cricket. He hammered a 16-ball half-century in his 63 off 25 deliveries, including five fours and as many sixes.

The record for the fastest fifty for India in T20Is is held by former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who slammed a 12-ball fifty against England during the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 in Durban.

After his feat, Pandya could be seen blowing flying kisses towards his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma, who was present in the stands.

Riding on Varun Chakravarthy's four-for and Jasprit Bumrah's match-winning spell, India sealed the five-match T20I series 3-1 with a 30-run win over South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

In an innings where umpire Rohan Pandit and a camera operator took some blows on separate occasions, Sanju Samson, stepping in for the injured Shubman Gill, made an attractive 37, while Abhishek Sharma chipped in with a brisk cameo of 34 in a 63-run opening stand. Suryakumar Yadav's lean run continued as he fell for five, but Varma and Pandya made up for it with some audacious clean hitting.

Shivam Dube provided the finishing touches by hitting a four and a six in the final over, as India crossed the 230-run mark. For South Africa, seam-bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch was the standout bowler with 2/44, but overall, the Proteas were unable to contain India's batting surge.

Chasing 232, South Africa looked well placed to reach the target after being at 118/1 at the halfway mark, with Quinton de Kock and Dewald Brevis in full flow. But the introduction of Bumrah in the 11th over turned the contest on its head, as he dismissed de Kock for 63 by taking a sharp return catch.

From 120/1, South Africa slipped to 135/5, as Chakravarthy tightened the screws with his variations to finish with 4/53.

