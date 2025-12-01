India head coach Gautam Gambhir shared a heartfelt moment with Virat Kohli after the star batter smashed a breathtaking 135 against South Africa in the 1st ODI in Ranchi on Sunday. Kohli slammed a record-extending 52nd ODI century on his return to action for the first time in over a month. His 120-ball knock was laced with 11 fours and seven sixes. During his innings, Kohli surpassed the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's mark of 51 Test centuries to become the batter with the most centuries in a single format.

Gambhir greeted Kohli in the dressing room after he was dismissed in the 43rd over of India's innings. The two shook hands and shared a hug. Several pictures of the moment went viral on social media.

Kohli was at his vintage best at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi and silenced his critics in the process. The 37-year-old had returned to international duty last month during the white-ball tour of Australia. After registering back-to-back ducks in the first two matches, he ended the series on a high, scoring an unbeaten 74.

On Sunday, Kohli's aura was restored as he powered India to a mammoth total of 349/8. His knock came to an end in the 43rd over, courtesy of a sharp catch by Ryan Rickelton, who was sprinting backwards from cover.This was also Kohli's 83rd century in international cricket.

Kohli is 17 centuries behind Tendulkar, who has 100 hundreds in international cricket. Kohli's century also became the 7000th ton in men's international cricket.

With this milestone, Virat continued his dream run at Ranchi's JSCA Stadium, where he has now scored 519 runs in six innings at a sensational average of 173, including three centuries and a fifty, while maintaining a strike rate of 110.19.Kohli, who has retired from T20Is and Tests, is now active as an international cricketer only in ODIs.

