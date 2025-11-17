Team India's disappointing loss to South Africa in the 1st Test on Sunday has ignited a major pitch debate, especially with the opposition spinners having the last laugh on the Eden Gardens rank-turner. South Africa, led by Simon Harmer's eight-wicket match haul, won the game inside three days to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), former India batter Wasim Jaffer weighed in on the pitch debate.

Jaffer suggested that India should bring back the traditional subcontinent Test pitches that were common during the 2016-17 home season under Virat Kohli's captaincy.

"Looks like we haven't learned our lesson from NZ series loss. The gap between our spinners and opposition spinners reduces on pitches like this. We need to go back to classic Indian pitches, like the ones in 2016-17 season when Virat was captain and Eng and NZ toured," said Jaffer.

India, without captain and leading batsman Shubman Gill who was ruled out because of a neck injury he suffered on Saturday, faltered in their chase of 124 to be bowled out for 93.

Washington Sundar attempted to anchor India's chase but fell to Aiden Markram's off-spin for 31.

Axar Patel gave the crowd some cheer with his two sixes off Maharaj before the bowler had his revenge to send the batter caught out for 26 off 17 balls.

South Africa, who beat Australia in the World Test Championship final in June at Lord's, have lived up to their winners' tag with a recent 1-1 draw in Pakistan and now beating India at their own game of spin.

They dismissed India for 189 on Saturday to keep the deficit to 30 before again faltering in their batting.

The second Test starts Saturday at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

(With AFP Inputs)