Gautam Gambhir is under fire from all quarters after India suffered a second clean-sweep in a Test series at home in a year. India's 408-run loss to South Africa in the second Test at Barsapara Cricket Stadium has gone down as the team's biggest defeat by runs on home soil, triggering intense scrutiny of players and management alike. The result sealed a 2-0 series sweep for the visitors and marked a rare collapse for a side that has dominated home conditions for decades. While criticism of head coach Gautam Gambhir has grown louder, culminating in fans booing him at the stadium. Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin offered a nuanced perspective on his YouTube channel, urging restraint and shared responsibility.

"We want to ask for responsibility. It's easy, because in Indian cricket, you know it and I know it, there's a lot to gain and a lot of money involved. So many people are ready to take the job, and there will always be people putting their hat in the ring. But the fact is, a coach cannot pick up the bat and go out to play. He can only do his job, talk to the players, that's all," Ashwin said.

Ashwin stressed that while decision-making by the coach and captain can always improve, execution remains the players' domain. "What can a coach do? Put yourself in the coach's position. Sure, you may say a player needs continuity, there is insecurity, and that there has been a lot of rotation, fine, agreed. But to exhibit the skill, to play, perform and exhibit the skills is the player's responsibility. As a player, you must control what is in your control," he added.

"Decision-making is with the coach and captain. I haven't seen enough responsibility taken by enough players to say there is something wrong with the coach or X or Y."

Drawing an analogy, Ashwin remarked: "In Tamil, we say: if you have flour, you can make chapatis or rotis. If you don't have flour, how will you make rotis? And I didn't see enough from the players' side to see why decision-making alone is the mistake."

The veteran off-spinner cautioned against knee-jerk reactions and personal attacks: "I don't like this individual attack. Managing a team cannot be that easy. And yes, he [Gambhir] is also hurting. It might feel nice to get someone's sacking done, but that's not how it should be. I've never been that kind of person. It's not about supporting anyone; Gautam is not my relative. Yes, mistakes happen. Yes, I could find mistakes. These mistakes anybody can make. It's just that when they cost you big, you ask about the reason. But generally, let's just ask and introspect: where did we go wrong."