The first India vs South Africa Test got over on Sunday, yet the pitch used in the match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata continues to dominate discussions. India coach Gautam Gambhir accepted that his side got exactly the kind of pitch they wanted. It was a pitch where the ball turned more than usual for a Day 2 or Day 3 strip, as India failed to chase down a 124-run target. South Africa great AB de Villiers wondered whether India's strategy to get a strip that aids spin is constantly leading to their downfall. In 2024, India were clean-swept 3-0 at home by New Zealand. Then too, the pitches were in question.

"Before I could blink the Test match was over. Exactly the wicket India wanted," says India coach Gautam Gambhir. Very interesting comments there. Maybe he is having a go at the players, saying 'This is what we prepared, why didn't we perform?'" De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

"An interesting trend is developing in India over the last three to five years. Obviously, it is very difficult to beat India at home, but over the last three to five years, things are changing."

"Some concerns for India. They have lost four games there and that is unheard of. What is happening here? Have they become worse players of spin? I don't think so. Oppositions are more prepared and understand the conditions," De Villiers said.

"Maybe India have to change the makeup of the pitches and not ask for turners. Make it more of a fair Test pitch that will last at least four days."

The first Test between India and South Africa went firmly in favour of the tourists, who secured a 30-run victory to go 1-0 up in the series. While India were a batter short due to Shubman Gill's injury absence, the nature of the Eden Gardens pitch, many feel, played a significant role in the hosts' defeat. Sourav Ganguly, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president, has shared the SOP when it comes to preparation of pitches in India, narrating how the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) curators take over the pitch four days before the start of the match.

"No, no, I don't get involved at all," he told India Today when asked if his opinion and expertise were sought by the Indian team management before the nature of the pitch was finalised. "Curators from the BCCI come and take over the wickets four days before the Test match. We have our own curator (Sujan Mukherjee) as well, who's done exceptionally well for a long time. The requests are made, and you keep the requests. That's what it is."

Ganguly had no qualms in admitting that the nature of the pitch wasn't the 'greatest', saying the Indian team deserves a better surface to bat on.