India head coach Gautam Gambhir has often been called out for his alleged 'bias' towards young pacer Harshit Rana. The two first started working with each other at the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), winning the 2024 title. Not long after Gambhir became India's head coach, Harshit started to make his debut for the national team and quickly became one of the few all-format players. After the conclusion of the 3-match ODI series against South Africa, Gambhir revealed that Harshit's ability to bat is the reason behind the backing he is getting from the team management.

Gambhir sees a long-term No. 8 solution in Harshit, especially keeping the ODI World Cup 2027 in mind because of his potential as a 'bowling all-rounder'.

"That's one of the reasons why we are trying to probably develop someone like Harshit, who can actually bat at 8 and contribute with a bat at No. 8. That's how we need to find the balance, because come South Africa in two years' time, we would be needing three proper seamers as well," Gambhir said in the press conference after India's series win.

"And if he can continue to develop as a bowling allrounder, it's going to give us a massive boost. Because obviously with Jasprit Bumrah coming back, and what we saw of Arshdeep [Singh], Prasidh [Krishna] and Harshit in this series, [it] was incredible."

While veterans like Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj remain sidelined in the 50-over format, Gambhir didn't shy away from admitting that he intends to give the likes of Harshit, Prasidh, Arshdeep, etc., more chances because of their lack of ODI experience.

"All these three guys do not have a lot of experience under their belts, especially in the 50-over format. They've hardly played less than 15 ODIs, all these three bowlers, but they've done a fabulous job. So I feel that if we can develop someone like Harshit at No. 8, who can contribute with the bat, I think it is going to give us the right balance as well. Let's see. I think it's still a long way," Gambhir added

In first-class cricket, Harshit has an impressive record. He averages 31.18 from 14 matches, with one century and two fifties to his name.