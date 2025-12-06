India beat South Africa 2-1 in the ODI series on Saturday. It was a sort of redemption for the Gautam Gambhir-coached side, which had been clean-swept by the Proteas in the Tests. India lost the first Test in Kolkata after failing to chase 124 in the fourth innings. Then, in the second Test in Guwahati, India lost by 408 runs - their biggest margin of defeat in the format. It was India's second whitewash in Tests under Gambhir as coach. Following the result, Gambhir faced flak from all quarters. Some even questioned Gambhir's ability as a red-ball coach. Gambhir was furious at the post-series press conference on Saturday and pointed out that India played without Shubman Gill in the first Test. Gill suffered a neck injury in the first match and had to sit out.

"Look, there were a lot of talks, no doubt, because the results didn't go in our favor. But the most surprising thing is that no one-no media, no journal-wrote that we played the first Test match without a captain, who didn't bat in both innings. And the difference was in the third run. Because I don't give excuses in the press conference, it doesn't mean that you don't show the facts to the world or to the country," Gambhir said.

"When you go through the transition and when you lose your captain in that series, who is also an in-form batter in red-ball cricket, who has made around 1000 runs in the last seven Test matches-if you lose your captain against such a team, then obviously the results are difficult, because there is not much experience in red-ball cricket. And the surprising thing is that no one even talked about it.

"All the discussions about wickets, all the discussions-I don't know what all things were said. And people, who have nothing to do with cricket, said things. An IPL team owner (Parth Jindal) also wrote about split coaching. So this is a surprising thing. It is very important for people to stay in their domain. Because if we don't go into someone's domain, then they also don't have any right to come into our domain."

Gambhir was talking about Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal, who had suggested split coaching.

"Not even close, what a complete thrashing at home! Don't remember seeing our Test side being so weak at home! This is what happens when red-ball specialists are not picked. This team is nowhere near reflective of the deep strength we possess in the red-ball format. Time for India to move to a specialist red-ball coach for Test cricket @BCCI," Jindal posted on X on November 26