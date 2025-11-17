Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad has criticised the selectors and team management following the loss to South Africa in the 1st Test in Kolkata on Sunday. India were outplayed by the Proteas on Day 3 after having dominated the first two days of play at the Eden Gardens. Chasing 124 to win, India were bowled out for 93 after captain Shubman Gill did not bat in the second innings. Gill, who retired hurt due to a neck injury after playing just three balls in the first innings, was taken to the hospital for observation on Saturday.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Prasad put the blame of the loss on the selectors, as well as head coach Gautam Gambhir. He rued a lack of clarity in the team selection, while highlighting the team's poor record in Tests since Gambhir took charge.

"While we have been excellent in white- ball cricket. We can't call ourselves a top Test side with such planning. Selections without clarity and over-tactical thinking are backfiring. Poor results over a year in Tests barring a drawn series in England," Venkatesh posted on X.

— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 16, 2025

Spinner Simon Harmer was the hero for South Africa as he claimed a match haul of eight wickets, four each in both the innings.

Harmer, who had figures of 4-30 in the first Indian innings, struck key blows in the second session including getting Rishabh Pant caught and bowled for two to dent the opposition chase.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj struck twice in two balls to pack off India and trigger wild celebrations in the South African camp with the reigning world Test champions taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma hit a defiant 55 not out to lift his team's second innings total to 153 after they slipped to 91-7 on day two.

(With AFP Inputs)