Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are back with the Indian cricket team for the three-ODI series against South Africa. The bilateral contest holds extra significance for the duo, with increased focus on their future. With the 2027 World Cup still over 18 months away, the Gautam Gambhir-coached India will look to build around their core. Whether or not Rohit and Kohli will be part of the World Cup plans will depend on how they perform in the next few ODI series.

Ahead of the series starting on Sunday, a photo of Rohit Sharma has gone viral. Rohit looks leaner than his earlier self in the photo. After the IPL 2025, Rohit specifically worked on his fitness, and the results were there for all to see in Australia. His latest photo has led some social media users to call him the fittest player in the world. Some even compared him with Kohli, the epitome of fitness in the Indian team.

After the India vs South Africa series ends, the BCCI selectors will reportedly meet with the Indian team management to chart a course for Rohit and Kohli.

Brohit is literally the fittest player currently in world cricket by performance and the physique. God level dedication at the age of 38. pic.twitter.com/WKb05jOIsp — (@ImHydro45) November 28, 2025

I've always said this. @ImRo45 is 100 times better than Virat if he's Fit. — van milder (@xvanmilder) November 28, 2025

Fitter than ever boy — Factual Bhai (@Factualbhai) November 28, 2025

He's getting skinnier day by day — (@aryaspious) November 29, 2025

Meanwhile, former Indian captain Rohit is poised to become only the fourth Indian batter to hit the 20,000-run milestone in cricket. Rohit is set to return to the field in India's three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting November 30 at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. Rohit has 19,902 international runs to his name in 502 matches. The India opener has scored 4,301 runs in 67 Tests, 4,231 runs in T20Is, and 11,370 runs in ODIs.

He is only 98 runs away from joining an elite list that includes Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and Rahul Dravid.

Tendulkar leads with 34,357 runs to his name, followed by Virat Kohli with 27,673 runs and Dravid with 24,064 runs.

The Mumbai cricketer, who retired from T20Is following the 2024 World Cup and stepped away from Test cricket in May, now plays in just one format. After the South Africa series, he is expected to feature in the ODI series against New Zealand at home.

Rohit will be coming into the South Africa series on the back of a solid hundred against Australia in Sydney, where he scored an unbeaten 121 off 125 balls, helping India register a consolation win after being 2-0 down in a three-match ODI series. His knock included 13 boundaries and three sixes.