Whenever the Indian cricket team arrives on the field, only eleven men play, but the result of the game feels personal to millions of Indians across the country. The team, its players and coaches are showered with praise upon wins, but the criticism is also as intense whenever results go the other way. Hence, as there continues to remain a debate over the future of Team India's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, especially in the Test format, an off-field clash erupted between him and the co-owner of Delhi's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Parth Jindal.

What started as a public critique of the Indian team's performance quickly escalated into a war of words, highlighting underlying tensions regarding professional boundaries and the influence of franchise ownership on national team affairs.

It all started after India's disappointing 0-2 Test series defeat against South Africa at home. The loss, particularly the nature of it, prompted a strong reaction from Parth Jindal, who took to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice his displeasure.

Parth Jindal's Scathing Assessment:

"Not even close, what a complete thrashing at home! Don't remember seeing our Test side being so weak at home!!! This is what happens when red ball specialists are not picked. This team is nowhere near reflective of the deep strength we possess in the red ball format. Time for India to move to a specialist red-ball coach for Test cricket," wrote Jindal on X.

The call for a "specialist red-ball coach" was widely interpreted as a direct suggestion for the removal or restructuring of Gambhir's role, who is at the helm of the Indian team across all formats.

While Gambhir chose not to respond to Jindal's remarks on social media, he failed to hold himself back after the topic of his Test future was brought up by a reporter in the press conference following the conclusion of the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

Gautam Gambhir's Fiery Retort:

True to his assertive nature, Gambhir did not let the criticism slide. During a press conference following India's subsequent ODI series victory against South Africa, Gambhir, though careful not to name Jindal directly, made his stance unequivocally clear. His response was a fierce defence of his team and a stern warning to external critics.

Addressing the media, Gambhir stated with evident frustration: "There are people who are sitting outside the cricketing ecosystem; they do not understand how much hard work and dedication goes into making a team. I don't think they have any right to suggest anything about the team, especially when it comes to split coaching."

Gambhir went on to emphasise the importance of respecting professional domains, a thinly veiled admonishment directed at Jindal: "If I do not enter anybody's domain, they also have no right to enter my domain. People should learn to stay in their domain. An IPL owner should stay in his domain. A coach should stay in his domain. A player should stay in his domain."

He further defended the team's performance in the Test series, highlighting an often-overlooked factor, the absence of skipper Shubman Gill. "People also failed to address that Shubman Gill could not bat in both innings of the first Test because of a neck injury. That was a big factor in that close loss, but no one talks about that," Gambhir said.

Gambhir isn't a man known to mince his words. Not long ago, the India coach had launched a passionate defence for team pacer Harshit Rana, whose selection in the team was labelled as a result of being a 'yes man' to the coach. Gambhir strongly hit out at former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth for targeting Rana, a young 23-year-old pacer, to get views on his YouTube channel.