Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has explained the reason behind batter Rinku Singh's omission from the team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa. The 41-year-old suggested that while the decision was unfortunate, Rinku's exclusion was obvious due to the return of Hardik Pandya. The 28-year-old southpaw was part of India's recent T20I series against Australia, but only played in one of the games. Hardik, on the other hand, has been out of action since the Asia Cup semi-final due to a left quadriceps injury.

"Hardik Pandya is back so Rinku Singh is out. Rinku Singh is unfortunate but this was obvious once Hardik was ready to return. This squad is 90-95% of what India will pick for the 2026 T20 World Cup," Irfan said on his YouTube channel.

Irfan suggested that Hardik's return will give more flexibility to the Indian team, since the management could be tempted to play with three spinners.

"India have to clear several things. Whether they go with Bumrah, Hardik and Shivam Dube along with the three spinners, Axar, Kuldeep and Varun Chakaravarthy. But I believe Hardik's role will be the most crucial for India's progress in T20s and in the World cup. Him and one other finisher playing with him, those two will be most crucial for whether India winning the trophy again or not," he added.

Apart from Hardik, India's Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill has also been picked for the T20Is.

Gill's participation, however, is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI Centre of Excellence, the BCCI confirmed in a statement.

He sustained the injury during the opening Test against the Proteas in Kolkata (Eden Gardens). He was subsequently ruled out of the second Test in Guwahati and the ODI series that followed.

The five-match series begins December 9 in Cuttack. The other matches are scheduled in New Chandigarh (December 11), Dharamsala (December 14), Lucknow (December 17) and Ahmedabad (December 19).