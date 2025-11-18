Former India batter Mohammad Kaif blasted the team management following their shocking 30-run loss against South Africa in the first Test match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While the majority of the conversations revolved around the pitch, head coach Gautam Gambhir clarified in the post-match press conference that it was exactly the kind of surface that they asked for. Kaif said that although Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Sourav Ganguly promised to make sporting wickets, it was probably the pressure from Gambhir and Co that resulted in the Eden Gardens pitch being the way it was. Kaif even predicted that such pitch will not be prepared in the future at the venue.

"Ganguly did not want such a pitch either. Since he has become the boss at CAB, he told there will be sporting wickets. I don't think he would have wanted this but he was told to do this. He agreed only because Ganguly had to oblige as Gambhir asked for it. But he would not be happy from within as Eden Gardens is a historic venue. I think that in future you will never get such a pitch there till Ganguly is there. He made the mistake once but it will not happen again," he said on his YouTube channel.

"You do not have the realisation of your own strength, what is your strength. You think it is South Africa, you will make a turning track, play four spinners and win the match easily. They have played in Pakistan and come, they have won the WTC and come. They know how to adjust to conditions. They came in with better practice than our players. All of them play in the IPL also and have an idea," he added.

Chasing 124 in the final innings, India were bundled out for just 93 with only Washington Sundar scoring more than 30 runs. Kaif said that such a modest total should have been chased down by the hosts and attributed to the lack of preparation for the format.

"123 should have been chased. Why is it not happening? We do not play on such pitches so we must not give such pitches at all. There is no rhythm, no idea about how to defend on these tracks. We are playing white-ball and hitting sixes and getting ready."